Wanted Drug Dealing Duo Planning To Distribute CDS Busted During Stop In Stafford: Sheriff

Earlier this month, the sheriff's office launched an investigation into Jeremy Miller, 38, and Kiresten Torkos Incontri, 39, both from Stafford, which led to warrants for their arrest for multiple counts of distribution of controlled substances.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, at around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 14, the agency was tipped off about Miller's location, leading to a plan to bust them.

A deputy positioned himself into the area of Warrenton Road and Poplar Road in an attempt to locate his vehicle, prompting a subsequent traffic stop in the Walmart parking lot on Village Parkway.

During the stop, backup was called in to assist the deputy, and both Miller and Incontri were detained. Inside the vehicle, they recovered suspected controlled substances and paraphernalia.

Further investigation found that "the duo had communicated with each other about the sales and distribution of narcotics within the area."

Both were served on their outstanding warrants, as well as, received additional charges for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

They're being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

