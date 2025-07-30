Springfield Family Devastated After Two-Alarm Fire Destroys Home, Kills Dog And Bird

Shortly after noon on Sunday, July 27, Fairfax Fire and Rescue crews were called to a residence in the 5900 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield, where they were met by heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout the house.

The family was able to escape safely, though the family reported that a pet bird and dog both perished in the flames, leaving them devastated, according to the organizers of a fundraiser set up on their behalf.

No other injuries were reported.

"We're reaching out with heavy hearts to share the devastating news of a house fire that has turned our friend Damien's life upside down," creators of a GoFundMe wrote.

"In a cruel twist of fate, the fire not only took their home but also claimed the lives of their beloved pets, a bird and a dog."

Now, a community is rallying around the family as they hope to help them get back on their feet.

In the days following the fire, friends and family have been helping them secure temporary housing, clothing, food, and other essential items.

Cash raised will also help them find a new permanent home to begin replacing what they lost in the fire.

The GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

"Every donation, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in helping Damien and his family during this incredibly challenging time," organizers wrote.

"Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, and consider sharing this campaign to spread the word."

