Some Stupid Good BBQ Coming to Springfield's Concord Centre

The latest pop-up concept from Great American Restaurants is about to make Fairfax County even tastier. 

Stupid Good BBQ is set to open its doors this week - finally - in Springfield.

 Photo Credit: Facebook via Stupid Good BBQ
Zak Failla
Stupid Good BBQ is set to open its doors this Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Concord Centre shopping center on Backlick Road in Springfield.

The menu promises a mouthwatering lineup of smoked meats, including brisket, smoked turkey, pulled pork or chicken, spare ribs, and sausage. 

Fans of BBQ can also look forward to hearty salads, sandwiches, and chili options to round out their meals.

The restaurant will operate daily, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends.

“We’re serving up BBQ with slow-smoked meats (and) all the fixin’s ... blending counter-style ordering with comfortable seating and warm hospitality,” a spokesperson said.

Stop by this week to enjoy some Stupid Good BBQ and experience the latest culinary offering from this beloved local restaurant group.

