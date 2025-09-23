Smoking Materials Spark Springfield Fire That Displaced Family, Damaged Three Homes (Watch)

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews were called at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 22, to the 6200 block of Levi Court in Springfield, where there was a reported townhouse fire, officials said.

Upon arrival, crews were met by flames showing from a middle unit townhouse with smoke billowing through the area.

Video of firefighters battling the blaze can be viewed here.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control after a second alarm was requested. No injuries were reported.

According to the department, occupants inside the townhouse discovered the fire and were able to self-evacuate before crews arrived after neighbors called 911.

Fire investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal determined the fire was accidental and originated on the rear patio. The cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking material.

Three townhouses were impacted by the blaze. The damage was estimated at approximately $865,540, according to the fire marshal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Springfield and receive free news updates.