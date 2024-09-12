Pair Who Stole 50 Firearms From Springfield Gun Store To Re-Sell In DC Sentenced: Feds

District resident Victor Jones, 22, and Cedric Minger, of Brandywine, both 22, were among four involved with two others to rob a gun seller, officials say.

According to court documents, on April 29, 2023, the four drove a stolen Acura ILX from Washington to an FFL in Springfield with the intention of breaking in and stealing weapons.

After his initial attempts to gain entry, including shooting a round at the door with a firearm, were unsuccessful, Minger was able to wriggle his way through an opening at the top of the doorframe.

Once inside, prosecutors say that Minger grabbed several firearms from around the store and passed them through the door to Jones and the others, who loaded them in the stolen Acura.

The four then took the weapons back to Washington, and later offered them for sale - one of which was located from a student at an elementary school.

Jones and Minger pled guilty on June 20 to conspiracy to steal firearms from an FFL and stealing firearms from an FFL.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Jones was sentenced to nine years and on Sept. 11, Miner was sentenced to six months in prison.

