Multiple $1M+ Powerball Tickets Sold In Virginia As Jackpot Soars To $950M

Virginia Lottery officials say more than 58,000 winning tickets were sold in the Commonwealth during the Wednesday, Aug. 27, Powerball drawing — including one worth $2 million and another worth $1 million — though neither hit the near billion-dollar jackpot.

The $2 million winner came from Weis Markets on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania, while a $1 million ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 13500 block of Carrollton Boulevard in Carrollton.

Three other Virginians matched enough numbers to snag $50,000 prizes:

Royal Farms, 1221 Warrenton Road in Fredericksburg;

Springfield Shell, 5533 Backlick Road in Springfield;

Online at valottery.com (purchased by an Alexandria resident).

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 9-12-22-41-61, with the Powerball number 25, according to lottery officials.

No ticket matched all six numbers nationwide, which means the jackpot climbs to an eye-popping $950 million for the next drawing on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Lottery officials said the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

