Now that same community is rallying around his family as they hope to send his body back to his native El Salvador to be buried along with other loved ones.

"Julio was struck by a hit-and-run driver as (he) walked to his car during his morning commute," Stephanie Trimmer, who organized a fundraiser for the Passini family, said.

"This devastating loss has affected all of us, and our thoughts are with Julio’s family during this incredibly difficult time."

Passini's body was found at approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 near the intersection of Franconia Road and Elder Avenue in Springfield after being struck by a fleeing Volkswagen Jetta.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, leaving a vacancy in the lives of his family, neighbors, and other well-wishers.

An employee of Professional Grounds for more than a decade, Trimmer said that Passini "was a pillar of our community, known for his exceptional work ethic, boundless positivity, and unwavering dedication," though the biggest light in Passini's life was his young daughter, Ariana, and his loved ones still in El Salvador while he chased the American Dream.

"Julio’s commitment extended beyond his professional responsibilities—he was a true friend, an inspiring leader, and a genuinely wonderful person," she added.

Now, Trimmer and the rest of the community is rallying to help the family repatriate his body back home to El Salvador, where he can be laid to rest.

"All contributions will be sent directly to Julio’s mother, who will oversee the use of these funds for the immediate and future needs of Julio’s family," she continued.

"We are also working closely with the US government and Julio’s family to ensure that he is given a dignified farewell and laid to rest in his homeland."

