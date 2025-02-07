John Barger, 47, of Springfield, was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 6 and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, according to Fairfax County Police.

The investigation began on Jan. 17, when Child Protective Services received a report alleging a teacher had sexually assaulted one of his students, officials said.

While the student was not physically injured, detectives launched an investigation and later determined Barger had allegedly assaulted two students on separate occasions.

Barger, had been a teacher at Fairview Elementary School and has been with the district since 2017. He was placed on administrative leave when the allegations surfaced and remains suspended, police said.

He is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

