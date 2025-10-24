Solomon Reed, 30, who has no fixed address, was arrested this week after West Springfield District officers with the Neighborhood Patrol Unit (NPU) received a tip placing him in the 7600 block of Tiverton Drive in Springfield, according to the Fairfax County Police Department on Friday, Oct. 24.

Officers coordinated with detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and confirmed that Reed was being investigated and wanted on 21 active warrants, including credit card theft, identity theft, narcotics possession, vehicle tampering, as well as hit-and-run offenses.

Detectives determined Reed was responsible for breaking into vehicles and stealing credit cards, which he used for fraudulent purchases, police said.

When officers located Reed, he was found with suspected narcotics and stolen credit cards.

He was arrested without incident.

Reed was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was served with 25 total warrants, including two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II narcotic and two counts of credit card theft, according to the department.

He is being held without bond.

