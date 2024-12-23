Partly Cloudy 33°

DC Burglar’s Shot At Gun Store Ends With Alarm, Not Firearms For Masked Man In Springfield: PD

A District man was caught red-handed trying to break into a Springfield gun store during an attempted early morning heist on Friday morning, authorities say.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
Preston Adams, 20, was arrested after triggering a commercial burglary alarm at Dominion Defense on Fullerton Road around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The same store was targeted earlier this year, though the would-be thieves were also thwarted.

A store employee watching surveillance cameras reportedly saw Adams attempting to force his way inside and called the police.

Officers arrived quickly and located Adams nearby.

Adams was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with possession of burglarious tools and wearing a mask in public.

He was held on a $10,000 bond.

