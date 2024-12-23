DC Burglar’s Shot At Gun Store Ends With Alarm, Not Firearms For Masked Man In Springfield: PD

Preston Adams, 20, was arrested after triggering a commercial burglary alarm at Dominion Defense on Fullerton Road around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The same store was targeted earlier this year, though the would-be thieves were also thwarted.

A store employee watching surveillance cameras reportedly saw Adams attempting to force his way inside and called the police.

Officers arrived quickly and located Adams nearby.

Adams was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with possession of burglarious tools and wearing a mask in public.

He was held on a $10,000 bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Springfield and receive free news updates.