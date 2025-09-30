On Monday, Sept. 22, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews were called at around 2:30 p.m. to the 6200 block of Levi Court, where a townhouse fire was raging.

When firefighters arrived, flames were already blasting out of a middle unit, with smoke billowing across the neighborhood.

A second alarm was requested as crews rushed in to battle the blaze. Investigators later confirmed the fire started on the rear patio of the home and was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

Occupants discovered the fire and escaped before crews arrived, while neighbors dialed 911.

No injuries were reported, but the destruction was done.

Three homes were damaged, a family was displaced, and nearly a million dollars in damage was caused, according to the Fairfax County Fire Marshal.

Images from the scene showed the townhouse gutted — its siding charred black and windows blown out — while firefighters scaled ladders to attack the flames from above.

One of the people hardest hit by the fire was Avadh Nandra, whose home and belongings were completely destroyed.

Now, his friends and coworkers have raised more than $3,600 in the days following the fire through a GoFundMe campaign launched to help him through "this incredibly difficult time."

“A sudden house fire destroyed his home and everything he owned,” organizer Rami Omar wrote. “In an instant, the life he built was reduced to ashes. While we are profoundly grateful that Avadh and his family are safe, he now faces the overwhelming task of starting over, without even the basic essentials we all depend on.”

The fundraiser describes Avadh as someone who carries himself with “quiet strength, integrity, and kindness.”

“He has given so much to those around him … now it’s our turn to support him,” the page continues.

Donations will help Avadh begin to rebuild. “Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a difference. If you’re unable to give, please consider sharing this with others. Thank you for standing with him during this incredibly difficult time.”

