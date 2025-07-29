Cassandra Ann Signet, 22, of Springfield, was killed around 12:53 p.m. Monday, July 28, after a collision at the intersection of Owls Nest Road and Vint Hill Road in Nokesville, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators say Signet was driving a 2016 Jeep Renegade and was making a left turn from Owls Nest Road onto westbound Vint Hill Road when she crossed into the path of a 2019 International HV507 truck headed eastbound.

Signet was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old man from Luray, was not injured, officials said.

Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the wreck to contact police.

