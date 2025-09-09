Mostly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Brandon Bui Charged For Fatal Crash With Jay Kim In Virginia

A 24-year-old driver has been charged after police say he struck and killed a 76-year-old man who was crossing the street in a Virginia crosswalk.

Fairfax County Police

Fairfax County Police

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Fairfax County Police said Brandon Bui, 24, of Springfield, has been charged with failing to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk after a crash that claimed the life of Jay Kim last month.

Detectives determined Bui was traveling northbound on Hunter Village Drive when he struck Kim, also of Springfield, who was in a marked crosswalk, at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 15.

Kim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead, police said.

Bui was not injured and remained at the scene. He was served a summons and released before being charged, authorities announced on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Fairfax County detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash, which remains under investigation, to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

to follow Daily Voice Springfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE