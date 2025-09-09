Fairfax County Police said Brandon Bui, 24, of Springfield, has been charged with failing to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk after a crash that claimed the life of Jay Kim last month.

Detectives determined Bui was traveling northbound on Hunter Village Drive when he struck Kim, also of Springfield, who was in a marked crosswalk, at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 15.

Kim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead, police said.

Bui was not injured and remained at the scene. He was served a summons and released before being charged, authorities announced on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Fairfax County detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash, which remains under investigation, to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

