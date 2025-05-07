Volkswagen is recalling all 5,637 of its newly released 2025 ID. Buzz electric vans, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. The automaker said the third-row bench seat only has two seatbelts, despite seeming to be wide enough for three passengers.

The recall was first issued on Wednesday, April 23, just days after the van was crowned 2025 World Car Design of the Year at the New York International Auto Show. The ID. Buzz was designed to look like VW's iconic Microbus, which was popular in the 60s and 70s.

According to the NHTSA, the issue centers on the third-row bench, which looks like it's wide enough for three people, but was only built with two seats and safety belts.

"If three passengers were to be seated [in] the third-row rear bench, there would be insufficient seat belts for all three passengers," VW said in a recall filing. "This could increase the risk of an injury for passengers in the event of a crash."

The affected ID. Buzz vans were built between September 2024 and February 2025. To correct the issue, VW will install trim pieces to reduce the usable seat space and make it clear that the bench is only for two passengers.

Repairs will be performed for free. Owner notification letters are set to be mailed on Friday, June 20.

The recall was issued a few weeks before another safety issue was identified with the ID. Buzz. VW warned on Thursday, April 10, that some vans may display the wrong brake warning light on the dashboard.

Instead of the required red “BRAKE” symbol, some vehicles show an amber icon that may confuse drivers. The NHTSA said a software update will fix the display issue for free and notifications are expected to be sent by Friday, June 6.

No injuries or crashes were linked to either recall. Federal law bans dealers from selling any new or used ID. Buzz vans involved in these recalls until repairs are complete.

The recalls came as the EV won Volkswagen's sixth World Car Design of the Year award.

"We set out to create an electric vehicle that not only pays homage to the iconic Microbus but also propels us into the future of automotive design," said Kjell Gruner, president and CEO for Volkswagen Group of America. "The ID. Buzz was always intended to be more than just transportation; it's our brand's electric soul, a halo that radiates fresh energy and excitement. The ID. Buzz is reconnecting us with our roots while boldly stepping into the electric era, and this award is recognition of that vision."

The van features two-tone retro styling, a VW badge, and a modern interior with up to seven seats, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, and a panoramic glass roof. Prices start at $59,995.

Volkswagen has its US headquarters in Reston, Virginia.

