Substitute Teacher Assaulted Student During School Hours In Fairfax County: Police

Rakshanda Jaiban, 44, of Sterling, turned herself in and was served a summons releasable charge for simple assault, according to police.

The investigation was launched in September 2024, when Child Protective Services received a report that a student had been assaulted by a substitute teacher at the school.

The student sustained minor injuries, police said.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad launched an investigation and determined Jaiban was responsible.

Jaiban, who had been employed with Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) as a substitute teacher since 2019, was relieved of her duties once the allegations surfaced.

Victim specialists from the Victim Services Division have been assigned to support the student and ensure they receive appropriate assistance.

Authorities have not released a mugshot of Jaiban at this time.

