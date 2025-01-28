Reston Dad Finds TikTok Creep In Bed With 15-Year-Old Child, Cops Say

Trent Fair is facing multiple charges after a father found him in bed with his 15-year-old child, leading to his arrest.

According to a spokesperson from the Fairfax County Police Department, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, officers were called to the 2000 block of Blue Ridge Court to investigate the report of the solicitation of a minor.

Investigators say that the Minnesota man met the victim through TikTok an traveled to Virginia with the intentions of engaging in illicit acts with the teen.

Fair was charged with four counts of solicitation of a minor, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and the production of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). He's being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

"Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to prevent the use of inappropriate sites or platforms," officials said.

"Children should be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves."

