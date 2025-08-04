Loud Boom, Then Flames: Solar Panels Blamed For Roof Fire In Reston Home

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 2300 block of Colts Brook Drive around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, where crews arrived to find flames showing from rooftop solar panels, the department said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the roof — no injuries were reported.

According to the department, residents heard a loud noise inside before seeing smoke from the roof. Everyone evacuated safely.

“Smoke alarms were present throughout the home but did not activate as the fire was isolated to the solar panels on the exterior of the roof,” officials said on Monday, Aug. 4.

All residents were allowed back in after the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire was an electrical event involving the solar panels, investigators determined. The damage is estimated at $60,527.

Firefighters credited the lack of injuries to the quick response, working alarms, and safe evacuation.

