Knife-Wielding Woman Killed In Officer-Involved Reston Shooting Identified By Police

On Monday morning, an officer from the agency was called to conduct a welfare check in the 11800 block of Sunrise Vally Drive in Reston, when a mental health professional advised that 33-year-old Sydney Wilson was in an "agitated state."

An officer knocked on WIlson's door, police say, who opened it and then immediately slammed it shut. The first responder continued to try and speak with her, at which point she opened the door again, this time armed with a knife, which she used to assault the officer outside of the home.

The officer was able to back away and verbally de-escalated the situation temporarily, but Wilson could not be deterred and continued to approach with the knife, prompting the officer to discharge his weapon, striking the woman three times.

Officers rendered aid until Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel arrived to take over the scene. Wilson was rushed to an area hospital by paramedics, where she was later pronounced dead.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the department, the officer is a 14-year-veteran who was assigned to the Reston Patrol District. The officer has been placed on restricted duty status following hte shooting, pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The criminal investigation into the use of force is being conducted by the Major Crimes Bureau," a department spokesperson stated. "The body-worn camera footage will be released within 30 days in accordance with the department’s guidelines.

"The results of the criminal investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney."

The name of the officer involved is expected to be released before the end of the month.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reston and receive free news updates.