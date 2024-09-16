Husband, Au Pair Now Both Charged In Reston Double Murder: County Officials

Banfield has been charged with multiple counts of murder after detectives recently uncovered new information that connected him to the deaths of wife Christine Banfield, 37, and Joseph Ryan, 24, last year.

Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said that Banfield is accused of stabbing his wife, and then shooting Ryan early on Feb. 24, 2023 inside their Reston home.

"Early last year, a double murder devastated two families and shocked our entire community," Descano said. "I will ensure that my office puts forward the strongest case possible at trial, and that we continue to seek justice for the victims and their families."

The family's live-in au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhaes, 24, was arrested last fall and charged for her alleged role in Ryan's death.

"On Feb. 24, 2023, I stood in the middle of a cul de sac street in Fairfax County and described the deaths of two persons inside of a residential home," Police Chief Kevin Davis added.

"This much is clear: we have we have evidence to now allege that Christine Banfield's life was unlawfully taken and Joseph Ryan's life was unlawfully taken.

Banfield was charged with four counts of aggravated murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is expected to be arraigned later this week.

If convicted, he will face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

