Overcast 74°

SHARE

Husband, Au Pair Now Both Charged In Reston Double Murder: County Officials

A grand jury in Fairfax County has indicted Brendan Banfield following a 19-month investigation into the murder of his wife and another man in February 2023, authorities announced on Monday.

Brendan Banfield

Brendan Banfield

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Banfield has been charged with multiple counts of murder after detectives recently uncovered new information that connected him to the deaths of wife Christine Banfield, 37, and Joseph Ryan, 24, last year.

Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said that Banfield is accused of stabbing his wife, and then shooting Ryan early on Feb. 24, 2023 inside their Reston home.

"Early last year, a double murder devastated two families and shocked our entire community," Descano said. "I will ensure that my office puts forward the strongest case possible at trial, and that we continue to seek justice for the victims and their families." 

The family's live-in au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhaes, 24, was arrested last fall and charged for her alleged role in Ryan's death.

"On Feb. 24, 2023, I stood in the middle of a cul de sac street in Fairfax County and described the deaths of two persons inside of a residential home," Police Chief Kevin Davis added.

"This much is clear: we have we have evidence to now allege that Christine Banfield's life was unlawfully taken and Joseph Ryan's life was unlawfully taken.

Banfield was charged with four counts of aggravated murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is expected to be arraigned later this week.

If convicted, he will face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Reston and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE