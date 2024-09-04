Former After-School Contractor Charged For Filming Students In Fairfax County: Police (Updated)

Reston resident Arturo Elmore-Adon, an independent contractor working for various elementary after-school programs between September 2022 and May 2023, is accused of unlawfully filming victims while inside school buildings, authorities announced.

According to a spokesperson from the Fairfax County Police Department, at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 11100 block of South Lakes Drive in Reston, when Elmore-Adon allegedly touched a 7-year-old child and took the photo while she shopped with her mother.

He fled before officers arrived and was later arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and unlawful creation of an image of a person under 18.

On Friday, Aug. 30, the department announced that the Reston resident has been charged with 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material following a review of his devices.

Then, on Sept. 4, following "an in-depth review" of his electronic devices, it was determined that he filmed at least four underage victims who were students at Fairfax County Public Schools.

Elmore-Adon was charged with seven counts of felony unlawful filming and is still being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

