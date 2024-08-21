Chantilly Shooter Charged With Murdering 31-Year-Old Man Inside Reston Gym: Police

Steve Taehee Ha, 43, was arrested by officers quickly after gunning down 31-year-old Reston resident Hyung Joon Choi inside the gym, according to officials.

Police say that Choi suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body, was rushed to an area hospital with traumatic injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident was reported at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20. He was in custody less than eight hours later.

Ha was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he's being held without bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.

