California Duo Busted By 'Christmas Anti-Theft Team' For Gift Card Scheme In Reston: Police

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, officers patrolling the 12100 block of Sunset Hill Road as part of the Christmas Anti-Theft Team (CATT) were alerted to suspicious activity by a loss prevention officer, who identified a suspect involved in a prior fraud incident.

Officers observed Haijun Qin, 36, of California, placing altered Visa gift cards onto sale racks in a store before attempting to leave. Upon detaining Qin, police found over 22 tampered gift cards in his possession, totaling over $2,000 in fraudulent value.

Further investigation led officers to a nearby vehicle where Qin’s accomplice, Haoran Yue, 35, also of California, was waiting. A search of the vehicle uncovered additional evidence of fraudulent activity.

The charges against the suspects are as follows:

Haijun Qin:

22 counts of credit card forgery;

22 counts of possession of a credit card forgery device;

Burglarious tools.

Haoran Yue:

Three counts of credit card forgery;

Possession of a credit card forgery device;

Burglarious tools.

Both men are being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond, authorities said.

