Bruce Springsteen Spat Escalates As Trump Takes New Shot At Singer

In the first concert of the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour by Springsteen and The E Street band last week in Manchester, England, he said: "In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

Two days later, Trump hit back on social media, calling Springsteen, "not a talented guy — just a pushy, obnoxious JERK."

Trump went on to call Springsteen a "dried out prune of a rocker" who ought to "keep his mouth shut" until he gets back into the country, adding, "Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!"

Trump later called for "major investigations" into Springsteen, two other singer/songwriters — Bono and Beyoncé — as well as longtime TV host, actress, and producer Oprah Winfrey, for their support of his opponent, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 election.

Now, in a new salvo at Springsteen, Trump posted a meme on social media in which he is shown hitting a drive on a golf course. The video then cuts to a clip of Springsteen falling over after appearing to be hit by Trump's ball. It was posted late Wednesday morning, May 21, without a comment accompanying it.

