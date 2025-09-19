Lithium Battery Turns Virginia Home Into $275K Fireball As Family Escapes In Purcellville

The fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 19, in the 17000 block of Strathallen Court, according to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

When crews arrived, flames were already shooting from a second-floor window of the two-story home, officials said. A Rapid Intervention Task Force was requested, bringing in more backup from across the county.

Firefighters said everyone inside escaped safely thanks to working smoke alarms, which alerted the family in time to shut the bedroom door, get out, and call 911.

Inside, crews found the fire in an upstairs bedroom and quickly knocked it down before it spread further. Salvage and overhaul operations were performed to keep damage from getting worse.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause was “accidental, caused by an unknown malfunction of a lithium battery.”

Estimated damages are estimated at $275,000. No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Purcellville and receive free news updates.