Woman Killed, Man Injured In Oakton Construction Zone Accident (Developing)

Emergency crews were called just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, to the 12000 block of Waples Mill Road, where a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

A second person, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fairfax County Police.

The details surrounding what caused the deadly accident have not yet been released. Authorities said the incident involved ongoing construction in the area.

Waples Mill Road was shut down between Valeview Drive and West Ox Road during the emergency response. Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information is expected to be released.

