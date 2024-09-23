Police ID 80-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Pick-Up Near Oakton Shopping Center (Updated)

Vienna resident Choon Kook has been identified by investigators as the person who suffered fatal injuries in Fairfax County when a driver was turning into the Oakton Shopping Center.

Officers were called early on Saturday morning to the intersection of Hunter Mill Road and Lynnhaven Place in Oakton near the busy shopping center, where there was a reported crash with a pedestrian down in the area.

Investigators say that the driver of a Ford F-150 was attempting to turn into the shopping center from Hunter Mill Road when Kook was hit.

According to police, the Kook was treated at the scene and rushed by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as life-threatening injuries that she later succumbed to.

The driver remained at the scene to assist with the investigation.

During the probe into the crash, one northbound lane on Hunter Mill Road was temporarily closed. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oakton and receive free news updates.