Pedestrian Suffers Critical Injuries After Being Struck By Vehicle In Oakton (Developing)

Officers were called early on Saturday morning to the intersection of Hunter Mill Road and Lynnhaven Place in Oakton near a busy shopping center, where there was a reported crash with a pedestrian down in the area.

According to police, the woman was treated at the scene and rushed by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene to assist with the investigation.

During the probe into the crash, one northbound lane on Hunter Mill Road was temporarily closed.

No details about the pedestrian or driver has been released by investigators.

This is a developing story.

