David Allingham, 65, of Oakton, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in May and has now been ordered to forfeit more than $168,000, along with two properties, federal prosecutors in Alexandria announced.

He must also pay $169,244 in restitution to three victims.

According to court documents, Allingham owned Oakton Primary Care Center (OPCC) and advertised his “special training and skill in preventing, diagnosing, and treating patients with addiction.”

Instead, between April 2019 and January 2024, he wrote prescriptions for opioids and amphetamines “without properly assessing the individual needs of those patients… and without legitimate medical purpose.”

Prosecutors said that Allingham authorized renewals of opioid medication without physically examining patients, and instructed his employees to use “mom and pop” pharmacies to avoid scrutiny of his patients so he could continue to prescribe high-dose opioids.

He also "prescribed amphetamines to multiple chronic pain patients to assist them in weight loss in contravention of regulations, regardless of whether the patients were obese."

The consequences were deadly.

“Multiple of Allingham’s patients died of drug overdoses within hours, days, or weeks of receiving an oxycodone prescription from Allingham,” the US Attorney’s Office said.

In 2024, the DEA served an Immediate Order to Show Cause, forcing Allingham to surrender his DEA registration and his authority to handle controlled substances.

