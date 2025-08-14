Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Broad Daylight Perv Caught On Camera In Oakton — Do You Recognize Him?

Police in Northern Virginia have released a photo of a man they say was caught on camera brazenly pleasuring himself in broad daylight in a quiet Oakton neighborhood — and they want your help finding him.

The man wanted for indecent exposure in Fairfax County.

The man wanted for indecent exposure in Fairfax County.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Detectives from Fairfax County’s Criminal Investigations Division say it happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7 near Sprague Avenue and Hammersmith Lane.

The victim told police they saw the man masturbating between Hammersmith Lane and Finsbury Place, but when officers canvassed the area, the suspect had already gotten away before they arrived.

Investigators later obtained security footage showing the man they believe is responsible. The image, released Thursday, Aug. 14, shows a man with long hair, wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants, and bright red shoes, walking along a residential sidewalk.

“If you can identify this man, recall seeing him, or believe you were a victim of indecent exposure, please call our Fair Oaks District station,” Fairfax County Police said.

The suspect remains on the run as the investigation continues.

to follow Daily Voice Oakton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE