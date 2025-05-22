Woman Shot After Speeding Toward CIA Entrance, Ignoring Commands: Reports

The FBI confirmed that officers were called to the McLean building in Fairfax County early on May 22 to investigate a reported shooting that left one person injured.

Following the shooting, the CIA shut down the front gate at headquarters "until further notice."

According to CNBC, the woman was identified as 27-year-old Monia Spadaro, who reportedly failed to stop at a front gate and was shot in the upper body.

The incident came hours after a couple was shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in DC.

The FBI said that "there is no ongoing threat to public safety."

