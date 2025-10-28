On Wednesday, Oct. 15, longtime McLean resident Bob Adamson fell more than two stories off a roof while helping a friend, his loved ones said.

By what his family describes as a miracle, he survived with only a severe foot injury and not a spinal one.

His heel was shattered, requiring reconstructive surgery and months of rehabilitation that will keep him away from the woodworking business he runs with his wife, Andrea.

For the Adamsons, life has always been rooted in the McLean community.

Bob’s craftsmanship has shown up in homes across Northern Virginia, and his time has been spent building much more than furniture.

When his eldest son, Max, joined Chesterbrook Elementary School in 2015, Bob threw himself into local life — coaching with McLean Little League and helping Boy Scout Pack 1867 carve pinewood derby cars.

Even after both of his boys, Max and Webre, moved on from Scouts, Bob kept his woodshop open to the pack for years.

Last year, he donated his skills again — this time constructing the set for Chesterbrook Theater’s production of Newsies.

His wife, meanwhile, has been a constant presence in the same community.

She works as the family liaison at Chesterbrook Elementary and has volunteered there for years.

She’s also active with SHARE of McLean, where she donates her time weekly — often alongside Bob, who’s known to show up and repair things that need fixing.

Now, the family that has spent years showing up for others is facing its own challenge.

Bob’s recovery will take months of therapy and rehabilitation, and his woodworking business — Adamson Woodworking — is on hold while he heals.

"After a career in sales for many decades, I followed my passion and started creating fine woodworking pieces for friends and family. I quickly branched out and built a local customer base, creating unique and one of a kind pieces for clients," Bob Adamson's biography states.

"When I’m not in my wood shop building, sanding or tinkering, my passions include playing sports with my kids, sailing, reading and general “geeking” out on the Science, History or Weather Channels."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by friends to help with medical expenses and lost income.

Organizers said the goal is to “support his family during his unpaid leave from Adamson Woodworking while he undergoes surgery and months of rehab and therapy.”

As of Tuesday, more than $9,000 had been raised toward a $60,000 goal.

“Every gesture of support is meaningful, and thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated,” organizers wrote. “Thank you for coming together as a community to support one of our families.”

For now, the community that Bob and Andrea helped build is returning the favor — one donation, one note, and one gesture at a time.

