TikTok Influencer Keith Lee Samples Okonomi Asian Grill in Fairfax

Lee, who has a cult following on social media, sent out several viral videos while sampling multiple restaurants and food trucks with his family.

Stops included:

Okonomi Asian Grill in Fairfax;

The Flavor High Food Truck in Alexandria;

Cane in Northeast DC;

Dukem Ethiopian Restaurant in Washington, DC;

Hong Kong Carry Out in Northeast DC;

Rooted Rotisserie in Baltimore;

SMiZE and DREAM Flavor Studio in Northwest DC;

“If you or anybody you know has a mom-and-pop shop or a family-owned spot that has great food and great customer service but can use some marketing, absolutely free to them, let me know,” he said when announcing his planned venture to the region.

Lee largely only had good things to say about his stops throughout the region, highlighting the unique aspects of each location, mentioning everything from price points, to customer service, as well as quality of a variety of foods.

According to reports, the businesses featured by Lee have seen a temporary boon with business beginning to boom in some locations.

Some of the restaurants reviewed by Lee will also be listed in a poll of favorite restaurants he plans to post on social media.

“DC, Maryland, Virginia, here we come," he said in his announcement. "God is amazing and this may be one of the ones, you never know, no promises."

