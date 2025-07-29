Teen Drowns Off Assateague Island In Virginia After Struggling In Water: NPS

The teen was swimming near the southern end of the Chincoteague Beach Parking Lot around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, when he and another person began struggling offshore, according to the National Park Service.

A relative ran to alert lifeguards, who were stationed about 150 yards away.

One of the swimmers was successfully rescued, while the teen was pulled from the water unresponsive, according to park officials.

CPR was immediately started at the scene. The teen was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The area where the swimmers got into trouble was outside of the designated lifeguarded zone, park officials noted.

“Although the area of the incident is 150 yards south of the lifeguarded zone of the seashore, on-duty lifeguards responded quickly and assisted with the search,” the National Park Service said in a statement.

The rescue effort included lifeguards, park law enforcement, US Fish and Wildlife officers, and Virginia emergency crews.

Officials are reminding beachgoers to stay close to shore and remain aware of water conditions.

“We ask our visitors to never venture too far from shore and pay attention to wind and currents, which can transport you long distances quickly,” officials added.

