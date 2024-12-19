Peeping Tom Linked To Eight Incidents In Same Fairfax County Neighborhood At Large, Police Say

An alert has been issued by the Fairfax County Police Department as they attempt to identify and track down a Peeping Tom linked to nearly a dozen incident in Idylwood over the course of several months.

In April, officers were called to the 2100 block of Evans Court in Idylwood, where there was a reported peeping call, when a woman said she spotted a man watching her through a window.

Through the investigation, detectives from the department's Sex Crimes Unit were able to link the same man to seven additional cases that were reported between 5:40 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the same neighborhood on these dates:

Tuesday, April 9;

Thursday, April 11;

Tuesday, April 16;

Tuesday, June 11;

Thursday, June 18;

Thursday, Dec. 5;

Friday, Dec. 6;

Monday, Dec. 9.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were released on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the wanted Peeping Tom has been asked to contact detectives at the department's Major Crimes Bureau by calling (703) 246-7800 and choosing option 3.

