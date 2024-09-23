One Airlifted To Hospital Following Transformer Fire In McLean (Developing)

Before noon on Monday morning, first responders were called to the 6800 block of Elm Street in McLean, where there was a reported fire in the area.

According to a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue spokesperson, one person was taken by helicopter to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries sustained in the transformer explosion.

The fire, which remains under investigation, was quickly placed under control by first responders.

