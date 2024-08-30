Man Arrested For Three Separate Indecent Exposure Incidents In Merrifield: Police

Juan Antonio Campos was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and masturbation in public following several reported incidents, authorities announced on Friday.

According to police, in late August, officers from the department were called to the area of Fairmont Street and Woodberry Lane in Merrifield, where a man was allegedly exposing himself before fleeing the area.

The man was later identified as Campos, who was also linked to two similar incidents in June, both in the 2900 block of Fairmont Street in Merrifield.

This week, Campos was arrested and charged before being released on bond.

The incidents remain under investigation.

