Kianmehr Shirinipaziziba is charged with second-degree murder following a deadly incident that unfolded just before 9:40 p.m. on May 23 in the 300 block of Elden Street, according to the Herndon Police Department.

According to NBC Washington, the fatal shooting happened after a 39-year-old man got out of his vehicle and began attacking the teen and his Tesla.

Officers first responded to the area on Friday night for reports of a disorderly man in the area. Moments later, a call came in from Shirinipaziziba himself, saying he had shot the victim.

Police arrived on scene and provided aid to the man until EMS crews rushed him to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries, officials confirmed.

Shirinipaziziba was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday.

After interviews with him and witnesses, police charged him with second-degree murder, officials said. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The NBC Washington report can be found here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice McLean and receive free news updates.