Cresencio Lucas Chavez Velasquez, 18, of Parksley, drowned after struggling in the water off Assateague Island National Seashore on Thursday, July 24, 2025, according to the National Park Service.

Officials said Chavez Velasquez was swimming near the southern end of the Chincoteague Beach Parking Lot around 4:15 p.m. when he and another person began struggling offshore.

A relative ran to alert lifeguards stationed about 150 yards away, though Chavez Velasquez wasn't saved quickly enough.

One swimmer was rescued, but Chavez Velasquez was pulled from the water unresponsive, according to park officials. CPR was immediately started at the scene, and he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“My cousin, Crecensio Chavez, was a very, lovable, funny, and caring person,” Alicia Perez wrote on a GoFundMe page for the family. “To anyone around him, he was a kind young person who would always bring joy to the family and friends.

"Crecencio would always make you smile or laugh in any occasion," she continued. "He was a funny and helpful boy who would try his best to help anyone, whether it was family or friends."

Chavez Velasquez attended Arcadia High School, where he sought to become a graduate in his family — but those dreams were derailed when his father lost a leg five years ago, forcing the 18-year-old to leave school to help maintain the house for his family.

Three years ago, Perez said that Crecensio Chavez also lost his brother in Guatemala, where he still has family.

"When he was in school, we encouraged him to always follow his dreams," she added. "We also encouraged him to finish his education so that he could be a graduate in his family."

While the family recovers from the unexpected loss, Perez is asking for prayers, support, and donations to help the family.

"My family and I would like to thank everyone who tried to help save my cousin," she wrote. "Although we know he has gone to a better place and is resting, he has left a big absence in our lives and hearts.

Any donations made to the family will be used for the costs of the funeral viewing and shipping his body to his place of origin, Guatemala, Perez added.

"During this hard time, we only ask for a prayer and your condolences," she wrote. "However, if you would like to donate and help us during this hard time for the costs of the funeral viewing and shipping his body to his place of origin."

The GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

“This truly his heartbreaking moment for all of us but our main goal is to be able to properly say our goodbyes and to send him off to his home country (of Guatemala) so his mom, siblings and family back home can say their last goodbye.”

