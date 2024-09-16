Crash Backs Up Traffic For Miles On I-95 In McLean During Monday Morning Commute

A tractor-trailer crash that was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 shut down the entire interstate as crews worked to investigate and assess the damage caused by the situation in the northbound lanes.

The crash was reported on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike.

According to Virginia DOT, "signal timings are being monitored and adjusted on nearby roads" as crews cleared up the scene after the tractor-trailer overturned on the interstate.

Motorists on I-95 were being directed onto Georgetown Pike as all lanes were still blocked as of 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

Virginia DOT said that delays were reported for at least two miles and motorists can continue to expect delays through Monday morning.

No information about the crash has been provided.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice McLean and receive free news updates.