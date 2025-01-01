Army Vet ID'd As New Orleans Terror Attack Driver; FBI Searching For Other Suspects

Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, age 42, who was killed in a shootout with police officers after the incident at around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 on Bourbon Street, was a US citizen born in Texas, where he lived at the time of the incident, the FBI said.

The truck displayed an Islamic State flag, and authorities say they don't believe he was “solely responsible” for the terror attack.

A “potential” improvised explosive and weapons were also found in the French Quarter, which is one of the reasons others are believed to be involved, the FBI said.

FBI agents visited the home of Jabbar's second wife in Houston on Wednesday. The woman's new husband said that the Jabbar had begun to convert to Islam within the last year and was “being all crazy," according to The New York Times.

When asked at a news conference Wednesday afternoon if investigators are "confident" others were involved in the attack, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said, "We want to answer your questions, but we don't want to say anything that would impede this investigation."

The Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia, a College Football Playoff quarterfinal, scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed until Thursday, Jan. 2.

