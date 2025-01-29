Ziyon Marquis Macon, 24, who has no fixed address, is facing charges after putting on a show, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers responded to the Chuck E. Cheese on Stream Walk Lane in Manassas shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, after receiving reports of an indecent exposure incident, officials said.

Investigators determined that Macon entered the women’s restroom inside the business and proceeded to remove his clothing.

Before things could escalate further, an employee intervened, and Macon fled the restaurant before officers arrived.

Further investigation revealed that Macon had been previously banned from the location due to prior trespassing incidents.

The following day, officers located and arrested Macon without incident, and he was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

He is being held on a $2,500 secured bond, and a court date is pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.