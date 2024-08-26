Woman Trespassing At Manassas School Kicked One Officer, Spat On Another During Arrest: Police

Bonnie Sue Ellito, 46, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer following an incident that played out in the parking lot of Bennet Elementary School in Manassas on Saturday night.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, at around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 24, officers were called to the building, where they found Ellito, allegedly intoxicated, and she had no plans on going down quietly.

Officials say that when officers attempted to detain Ellito, she actively resisted and kicked at least one officer before being detained.

She still wasn't done.

While being processed on charges that include two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and being intoxicated in public, she reportedly spat at an officer before being re-secured without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

Ellito was being held without bond as of Monday afternoon, and her next court date was pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.