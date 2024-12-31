Woman Accused Of Striking Officer With Car During Getaway At Manassas Walmart Arrested: Police

Manassas resident Brenda Castillo-Samo was taken into custody following a months-long investigation into a strange incident that started with fraudulent returns at the store and ended with an officer injured.

The charges stem from a midday incident on Aug. 11 at Walmart on Liberia Avenue, where members of the Prince William County Police Department were called in to investigate suspected fraudulent returns by two people.

According to police, Castillo-Samo and a second man attempted to make the returns, and when responding officers approached the man involved, he fled and entered a car driven by the woman.

Police say she then struck an officer with the vehicle as she sped out of the parking lot, leaving them with minor injuries.

Castillo-Samo was ultimately identified as the driver and was arrested late last week by Fairfax City police on charges that include:

Attempted malicious wounding on a law enforcement officer;

Hit-and-run;

Obtaining money by false pretenses.

Her court date is pending and bond information was unavailable on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

