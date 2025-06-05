Widman Eduardo Vicente Lopez, of Manassas, was arrested on Wednesday, June 4 following an investigation into a reported rape that happened between April 27 and April 30 on Nadia Street in Manassas.

Detectives say the victim, who is under the age of 13, had been communicating with Vicente Lopez on social media when he began soliciting sexual acts from the child.

Police say that Vicente Lopez later met with the girl in person in the same area, where the alleged sexual assault took place.

Rape;

Solicitation of a minor;

Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving minors.

The child would go on to report the abuse to family members, who contacted police, resulting in Vicente Lopez's arrest this week on charges that include:

Lopez is being held without bond. No details about his court appearance were released by police.

