Where Is Mamta Kafle Bhatt? Speculations Loom Over Manassas Mom's Baffling Disappearance

Since her disappearance on Wednesday, July 28, that has yet to happen.

Police say only that they investigate every lead and reassure concerned community members that they are utilizing every resource.

The latest update came on Friday, Aug. 16, when police said they responded to two separate calls at Blooms Park in reference to reports of possible information/evidence involving Mamta Kafle investigation.

"Both incidents were investigated, and it was determined not to be related to the Mamta Kafle investigation, police said.

Community members in the comment section on Facebook pushed police to question Bhatt's husband, who allegedly was the last person to have spoken with her on Wednesday, July 31, before she disappeared, according to police.

Meanwhile, multiple social media pages and search groups have been created in the search for Bhatt, with people sharing speculations and potential clues.

One Redditor, in a nova sub-Reddit, said that Bhatt's green card has been missing since June, "which is very suspicious," the post said. A commenter said they read in a local Facebook group that Bhatt's husband had been withholding money.

Screenshots seem to show Bhatt accusing her husband of draining her bank accounts. Daily Voice has not been able to verify the information.

On Monday, Aug. 19, Nepali officials announced that they'd been briefed by authorities in Manassas Park, who have called upon state and federal agencies to join them in their search.

A press briefing was streamed live on social media, in which members of the Nepali community and those who love Bhatt said they met with police and local leaders for an update on the search.

Dr. Uparetti, a local leader, said after meeting with officials he feels confident that authorities are utilizing every resource to find Bhatt. He also said police could not disclose too much information, as not to compromise the investigation.

Bhatt's husband on Facebook put out a request asking anyone who might know where his wife is to contact him or a relative.

