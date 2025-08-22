Virginia Officer, Neighbors Bitten After Pack Of Rottweilers Runs Loose In Manassas: Police

A vicious animal complaint ended with one dog shot, two surrendered, and a Manassas pet owner facing charges, according to Prince William County Police.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, Aug. 20, around 8:45 a.m. when officers were called to the 7500 block of Whitehall Drive, where the dogs were found roaming the neighborhood and acting aggressively after biting two people.

When officers arrived, they tried to corral the dogs into a police cruiser. But things escalated fast.

At one point, “one of the dogs lunged towards and bit an officer provoking the other two dogs to approach the officer in an aggressive manner,” police said.

That’s when the officer fired their duty weapon, hitting one of the dogs. The shot caused the pack to scatter.

Animal Control and the dogs' owner arrived soon after and managed to detain all three animals. Police said the injured Rottweiler was taken to a veterinarian and later humanely euthanized. The two others were surrendered to Animal Control.

The two community members and the officer who were bitten suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

The owner of the dogs was charged with not having a dog license and allowing dogs at large for each of the animals. Police said additional charges are pending.

