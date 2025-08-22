Overcast 77°

SHARE

Virginia Officer, Neighbors Bitten After Pack Of Rottweilers Runs Loose In Manassas: Police

Gunshots rang out this week in an otherwise quiet Virginia neighborhood when a pack of three Rottweilers got loose and bit several neighbors and a police officer, authorities said. 

Prince William County Police

Prince William County Police

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police via Facebook
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

A vicious animal complaint ended with one dog shot, two surrendered, and a Manassas pet owner facing charges, according to Prince William County Police.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, Aug. 20, around 8:45 a.m. when officers were called to the 7500 block of Whitehall Drive, where the dogs were found roaming the neighborhood and acting aggressively after biting two people.

When officers arrived, they tried to corral the dogs into a police cruiser. But things escalated fast.

At one point, “one of the dogs lunged towards and bit an officer provoking the other two dogs to approach the officer in an aggressive manner,” police said.

That’s when the officer fired their duty weapon, hitting one of the dogs. The shot caused the pack to scatter.

Animal Control and the dogs' owner arrived soon after and managed to detain all three animals. Police said the injured Rottweiler was taken to a veterinarian and later humanely euthanized. The two others were surrendered to Animal Control.

The two community members and the officer who were bitten suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

The owner of the dogs was charged with not having a dog license and allowing dogs at large for each of the animals. Police said additional charges are pending.

to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE