Tipster Came Forward With 'Info Helpful In Case' Of Missing Manassas Park Mom Mamta Kafle: PD

Investigators continue to search for evidence regarding the woman's disappearance, and the subsequent cover-up by husband Naresh Bhatt, who is behind bars.

Kafle was last seen in Prince William County on July 27, and last heard from the following day during a phone call to a friend.

A welfare check was then conducted at the family's home on Aug. 2, and Naresh Bhatt reported his wife missing three days later on Aug. 5.

On Sept. 10, the Manassas Park Police Department said they have received the new tip that has promising information and could be helpful in the search.

In recent weeks, police have organized searches for her body in area parks, around schools, community areas, and as they continue to follow up any and all valid leads.

"The Manassas Park Police Department continues to receive tips and leads on the Mamata Kafle investigation," officials said. "We recently had an individual come forward with information that was helpful in the case."

A department spokesperson that anyone who had contact with or spoke to Narsh Bhatt between July 28 and Aug. 5 to contact detectives by calling (703) 361-1136.

This is a developing story.

