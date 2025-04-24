Fair 79°

Teen Attacked School Officer, Tried To Take Gun At Osbourn Park High School, Police Say

A 15-year-old student was arrested after attacking a school resource officer and trying to take his gun just as students were arriving at a Prince William County high school, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 23, outside Osbourn Park High School, located on Euclid Avenue in Manassas, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police say the teen approached the officer from behind and struck him in the head with a metal water bottle — then immediately tried to grab the officer’s holstered firearm.

The officer was able to keep control of his weapon and detained the teen without further incident, officials said.

The school resource officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The student, a 15-year-old boy from Woodbridge, was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

He is charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer. 

A court date is pending.

