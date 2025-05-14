A Virginia woman is accused of keeping nearly two dozen cats in squalor while mixing and matching expired pet medications — landing her in handcuffs on felony animal cruelty charges, police said.

Svetlana Mironva Caulfield, 51, of Manassas, was arrested on Friday, May 10, following an investigation into a disturbing case at her Manassas home on Howard Street, Prince William County Police announced.

Animal control officers first got involved back in February after a 2-month-old Scottish Fold kitten was rushed to a local vet in rough condition, police said.

The kitten was discharged against medical advice the next day, sparking concern from the veterinary staff, investigators said.

When officers checked Caulfield’s home, they found several more Scottish Fold-type cats living in unsafe conditions, police said.

Officers also discovered that Caulfield had allegedly been mixing and matching prescription medications — giving expired meds to cats they weren’t prescribed for, according to police.

Officers initially removed eight cats from the home.

But it didn’t stop there.

A short time later, police seized 23 cats in total, all of which needed medical treatment, according to investigators.

The kitten who first raised alarm had to be euthanized due to its deteriorating condition, police said, while the other 22 cats were treated and have since been adopted, authorities announced.

Caulfield has been charged with one count of felony animal cruelty and five counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. She is being held without bond, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.