Speeding Driver Killed In Fiery Late-Night Crash In Manassas, Police Say

First responders were called shortly before midnight on Dec. 21 on Dec. 21 to the area of Lake Jackson Drive near Blandsford Drive, where there was a reported single-vehicle crash involving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

According to investigators from the Prince William County Police Department, the driver of the Volkswagen was speeding northbound when the vehicle left the roadway, hit a utility pole in a field, and flipped repeatedly before bursting into flames.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver’s identity will be released once it is confirmed and the family is notified following an autopsy by the Medical Examiner's Office, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

